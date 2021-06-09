More than 20 faculty, alumni and graduate students urged Pennsylvania state university board members to oppose or postpone a plan to merge six of their universities into two new entities at a public hearing Wednesday.

They argued that the plan to require some classes be taken online would negatively impact student learning and said mergers would not solve the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s financial and enrollment woes, only exacerbate them by chasing more students away.

“I oppose the integration and I ask you to vote against it,” said Holiday Adair, a criminal justice and psychology professor at California University of Pennsylvania, one of the six targeted for integration.

She said during the hearing held on Zoom that students struggled with online learning during the pandemic and their grades were lower.

“Students kept telling me they could not learn this way,” Adair said. “Despite my numerous outreach efforts, I felt that I had lost them and in more than intellectual ways.”

Other commenters asked that the system at least delay the plan for more study and consideration.

It was the first of four public hearings scheduled on the plan, which the 14-university state system board intends to vote on next month. The second will be at 4:30 p.m. today and the other two Thursday at 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The system also is taking written comments, and the statewide faculty union also is holding its own hearings, including one just for students, to gather input.

Under the plan, Bloomsburg, Mansfield and Lock Haven would become a new entity and California, Clarion and Edinboro another. The plan would require approval from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, an accrediting body, and the system is still waiting to hear from the National Collegiate Athletic Association on whether all six campuses can retain their sports teams as proposed.

Under the plan, students at the six schools may have to take up to 25% of their courses online through one of the other campuses. That didn’t sit well with commenters.

Elisabeth Joyce, an English professor at Edinboro, said such online learning is fine for adult learners seeking their advanced degrees, but not for students who come from lower income families, whom she saw struggle with the modality during the pandemic.

“I suggest free or very reduced tuition for Pell grant recipients and fully face-to-face university experiences for them,” she said.

Greg Zimmerman, chair of the chemistry and biochemistry department at Bloomsburg, said he saw an increase in cheating in online classes.

“That is just a really serious problem,” he said.

Nahje Royster, a West Chester alumna who identified herself as Black, said the consolidation plan does nothing to address the systemic racism and oppression in the predominantly white schools or problems of poverty among students.

“Are you going to let the same problems fester on,” she asked. “If you’re not going to address the actual issues and needs of students, what are you really doing with this consolidation plan other than further endangering the PASSHE system.”

The lone commenter in support of integration, Marc Stempka, a 2010 California alumnus and current East Stroudburg University graduate student, referred to the system’s more than 20% enrollment loss over the last decade and financial challenges in Pennsylvania.

“The state system needs to be right sized for the future and for online education,” Stempka said. “Right now, the best option on the table is the integration plan.”

Steve Gonzalez, another commenter, took issue with Stempka’s comments.

“Being in business for 20 years, I know what right size means,” he said. “It’s a weasel term we use to explain we’re going to cut something, to decimate something.”

Even professors from schools not a part of the consolidation spoke against it. Margaret Ervin, an English professor at West Chester, the system’s largest school, said the system has been hurt by Pennsylvania’s unwillingness to better fund the universities, noting that the state is near the bottom in higher education support.

“This plan will not address the financial needs of the system,” she said. “Rather the consolidation amounts to a gutting of the state system … Universities are not house plants. They don’t grow back fuller when you cut them.”

Cynthia Shapira, chair of the state system board, thanked those who participated and said some of the comments show the system hasn’t done a good enough job getting information out about the plan.

“That’s on us,” she said.

