The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers have a tentative deal that would boost the pay of 13,000 teachers, counselors, nurses, and other support staff by 9% over three years.

The three-year deal, finalized early Wednesday morning, is tentative until ratified by members, who have until Sept. 15 to vote on it.

PFT president Jerry Jordan laid out the deal, which he called, “a very strong agreement,” in a Wednesday night virtual meeting.

He said members would get a 2.75% raise and $1,500 bonus in the first year of the deal, a 3.25% raise and $1,000 bonus in 2022, and a 3% increase in 2023. Union members will also receive pay bumps for education and years of experience.

Paraprofessionals, the PFT’s lowest-paid workers, whose salary starts at $15,010, will get an entirely new salary structure, with an immediate average pay bump of 10%, and the potential for higher salaries down the road. New paraprofessionals’ salaries will now start at $22,073.

The agreement, Jordan said, is “very strong, and does a significant amount to elevate the wages of our paraprofessionals.”

There will be no increases in what PFT members pay for health insurance over the life of the contract.

It was not immediately clear how much the deal would cost the Philadelphia School District.

Jordan said work-rule changes include retention bonuses for teachers in certain hard-to-staff schools and a doubling of the amount teachers are reimbursed for buying classroom supplies: They will now get $200, the first increase in that allowance since 2004.

“We’ve taken some great strides in this agreement on many conditions,” Jordan said.

Jordan told members the deal didn’t get everything the PFT wanted, but hit the most important notes and was the first on-time teachers’ contract in decades, since prior to the state takeover of the district in 2001.

Earlier in the week, Jordan had signaled to his members the two sides were far apart, and said the district tried to insist on “nonsensical work rule changes” and a “paltry salary increase” that he refused.

District Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said in a statement he was pleased with the deal, which “fairly supports the needs of our PFT members,” and will advance school board goals to improve student performance.

“I am thrilled that our PFT members can move forward with confidence, upon contract ratification, and focus on the important work of lifting up our students every day,” Hite said.

“Thank God,” was Mayor Jim Kenney’s reaction to the deal.

“Having a contract and moving forward in this year when we need the structure is really, really important,” Kenney said at a Wednesday press conference.

The district’s principals’ contract, which also expired Tuesday, has not been settled. The two sides are back at the negotiating table Thursday to hammer out a deal.