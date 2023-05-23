Meet Philly’s best 60 teachers of 2023

Sixty Philadelphia public school teachers were honored Tuesday with the annual Lindback Award for Distinguished Teachers.

The recipients, chosen “based on their activities that improve the intellectual and character development of students,” will receive $3,500 and be recognized at a reception, according to the website of the Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation, which funds the award.

Teachers who receive the award are celebrated for creating positive and supportive learning environments, serving as role models for students, inspiring co-workers, and more, according to the foundation. Of those who are nominated among the district’s more than 8,500 teachers, winners are then selected by Philadelphia school district administrators and a union representative.

Here are the Lindback Award winning teachers for 2023: