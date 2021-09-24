Children at one city school went hungry Thursday because of staff shortages hitting the Philadelphia School District and an apparent central office operational failure.

No breakfast or lunch ever arrived to feed children at Mitchell Elementary in Southwest Philadelphia — and it wasn’t the first time this term meals failed to arrive at the school.

District staff told Mitchell at 9 a.m. Thursday that neither food nor staff would be sent to the school at 55th and Kingsessing, according to a letter sent to parents by the principal and obtained by The Inquirer.

“As soon as stores opened, I ordered pizza for 400 students to attempt lunch service,” Stephanie Andrewlevich, the Mitchell principal, wrote. “Some of the pizzas arrived and were served to students, some have not arrived as of 2:15 p.m. students were not served.”

Throughout the day, Mitchell teachers and support staff left their usual roles to staff the lunchroom, order pizza and make runs to the store to buy water and juice.

“In addition, grades 3-8 have not received breakfast support as we do not have a district food services staff member to organize it daily,” wrote the principal, Stephanie Andrewlevich.

» READ MORE: Philly teachers and administrators are end-of-year exhausted and school has only just begun

Students overwhelmingly rely on the free meals the district provides. Nearly every child who attends the K-8 school is considered economically disadvantaged, but every Philadelphia student is entitled to no-cost meals, regardless of income.

One Mitchell teacher called the situation “awful” and said it wasn’t the first time Mitchell hasn’t gotten meals. Another time food didn’t come, Andrewlevich ordered soft pretzels to feed kids, the teacher said.

On Thursday, “the little ones didn’t get to eat breakfast or lunch today — some grades got pizza and some grades didn’t,” said the teacher, who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisal. “Their basic needs aren’t met and it’s beyond the school staff’s control. How can learning truly happen if basic needs aren’t met? It’s inhumane.”

During the school day Thursday, some students told Mitchell teachers and administration they were hungry, staffers said.

“They didn’t know why this was happening, then they said, ‘Oh well, it happens,’ which shouldn’t be normalized,” the teacher said.

The breakdown in food delivery comes amid a rocky start to the school year for the district, which has grappled with transportation woes, school nurse struggles, environmental problems, and other significant issues.

» READ MORE: Philly’s bus driver shortage is a ‘crisis,’ leaving kids missing school or stranded

Superintendent William R. Hite Jr., who learned about the lack of food at Mitchell Thursday night, said the issue stemmed from “individuals who didn’t report to work, and that created a problem.” Both Mitchell’s cafeteria worker and the substitute worker were absent, he said.

Hite said he needed more information about why Mitchell never received food.

“It wasn’t like we can’t get meals to the school,” the superintendent said in an interview, adding that the district managed to distribute 11 million meals when the pandemic closed buildings because of COVID-19.

The teacher said a lack of food hasn’t been the only basic needs failure. Mitchell’s water fountains and bottle-filling stations have also been mostly nonfunctional, the teacher said.

Building staff work to fix the fountains, then they break again “and the kids get thirsty and can’t get water,” the teacher said. The principal ordered water bottles for students, the teacher said, but without consistent student water supply, they can’t always fill them.

Parent Nikyta Gray is both furious and worried, she said.

» READ MORE: Philly’s school nurses are exhausted as staff shortages and COVID-19 double their workload

Gray loves Mitchell, a school that’s revered in its community as a safe haven, a partner with families and a place for them to access support and resources. She’s happy with its COVID-19 protocols.

Kids are “happy to be back, and I do like the precautions that the schools are taking — they’re not letting you in the building, they are bringing your children down to you, they’re meeting with you at the door to discuss whatever you need, and making an appointment with you,” said Gray.

But through no fault of staff, this year has been rough, she said — no breakfast, and sometimes no lunch? It’s unthinkable, she said.

“I’m trying to understand,” said Gray. “This is unacceptable for this to be going on.”