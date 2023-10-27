Asbestos closes another Philadelphia school temporarily

Asbestos has closed another Philadelphia school.

Southwark Elementary, on South 9th Street, will be closed for “several weeks,” officials have said.

It’s the first Philadelphia School District building to close in the 2023-24 school year. Six schools closed in the 2022-23 year because of damaged asbestos.

In a letter to Southwark families, Principal Andrew Lukov said the asbestos was discovered Thursday, when district environmental teams were checking the school’s house fan to ready the school for cooler weather when they “discovered areas of dust and debris in the attic. The attic has floors made of plaster-containing asbestos. This dust could contain asbestos and must be immediately addressed to prevent it being circulated throughout the building if the house fan is turned on in cold weather.”

Advertisement

Lukov said he was working with district leadership to “develop a comprehensive plan that utilizes a nearby a nearby school for in-person learning.” The principal promised to share details by the end of Friday.

Friday was already planned to be teacher training day, with students off; Lukov said students and staff should be prepare to be virtual at the start of next week.

“I know this is disappointing news, and we appreciate your patience as the district addresses this important work so we can maintain safe and healthy learning spaces,” Lukov said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.