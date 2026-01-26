Philly schools virtual for Tuesday, and here’s what other districts are doing as road conditions remain iffy

Philadelphia school buildings won’t be open Tuesday as road conditions remain rough in many places after the weekend’s significant winter storm.

After Mayor Cherelle L. Parker told residents city offices and courts would be closed Tuesday, Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. affirmed the virtual learning call for schools.

“Given the conditions of the roads and the issues that the mayor and others have talked about, and out of an abundance of caution,” district offices will remain closed Tuesday, and after-school programs and athletics are also closed, Watlington said.

The superintendent prioritizes in-person learning, he said, but Tuesday “and any subsequent inclement weather days will be remote learning days.”

The district sent students’ Chromebooks home with them Friday.

Philadelphia schools had already planned half days Thursday and Friday for report card conferences.

Virtual instruction or delays beyond Philly

Districts around the region were starting to make similar calls.

Haddon Heights, in South Jersey, had already called a two-hour delay.

The Cheltenham School District is also going virtual.

“After consulting with my team, many roads remain unpassable and are likely to refreeze after dusk, making bussing on Tuesday too risky,” Superintendent Brian Scriven told families in a message Monday afternoon.

Schools have increasingly been turning to online instruction during winter storms, though some districts use a different calculus on when to go virtual. New Jersey schools do not allow for virtual instruction.

Scriven said Cheltenham administrators were “hopeful schools will return to normal operations as soon as possible,” and would communicate any additional schedule changes before Wednesday.

Upper Darby schools also announced virtual instruction.

“Unfortunately, we are going to need another day to continue to remove snow and ice,” Superintendent Dan McGarry told families Monday afternoon.

Officials with the Centennial School District in Bucks County also said they would have virtual instruction, telling community members in a message that “conditions remain challenging, and our facilities personnel are hard at work clearing lots and entryways.”

Camden schools will also be closed on Tuesday.