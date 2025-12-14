Philly schools will open late Monday

With snow on the ground and temperatures below freezing, Philadelphia schools will open two hours late Monday.

“The safety and well-being of our students are our top priorities,” Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. said in a message to district families. “We are encouraging students, families and staff to travel safely tomorrow morning.”

Students who arrive late because of weather challenges won’t be marked late, and weather-related absences will be excused if a parent or guardian sends a note.

All outdoor activities are also canceled, Watlington said.

“Parents and guardians should plan for possible delays with the district’s yellow bus services and on Septa’s subway, trolley and bus routes,” Watlington wrote. “If you anticipate delays or have questions or concerns, please reach out to your child’s principal or school.”

Archdiocesan high schools and parish and regional Catholic elementary schools in the city will also operate on a two-hour delay. (Catholic schools in suburban counties generally follow their local districts’ lead.)

Frigid temperatures and stiff winds are expected to follow the season’s first snowstorm, complicating the Monday morning commute with possible ice and slush.