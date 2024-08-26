It’s the first day of school for 113,000 Philly kids

Monday is the first day of classes for 113,000 students in 218 Philadelphia School District schools.

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr., Mayor Cherelle L. Parker and school board president Reginald Streater are expected to formally ring in the school year — with actual bells — at F.S. Edmonds Elementary in East Mount Airy.

Here are some things to know about the 2024-25 school year:

Watlington, at Thursday’s school board meeting, said the district has a 96% “fill rate,” or 347 vacant teaching positions — but still better shape than it was at the same time last year. The superintendent has said that all classrooms will be covered, though, either by substitutes or by central office staff with teaching credentials.

Air-conditioning was installed at eight district schools over the summer, but 63 schools are still un-air-conditioned.

A year-round school pilot is beginning in 20 district and five charter schools this year. The designated schools will have free before- and after-care, though full details have not yet been worked out.

