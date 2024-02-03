Here’s what these youth advocates have to say about Philly’s truancy problem, and how they would fix it

At his first State of the School’s address earlier this week, Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. reiterated that the School District of Philadelphia is focused on preventing dropouts.

But dropouts often begin with truancy, or unexcused absences from school. And last school year, the District identified thousands of these students.

» READ MORE: Why so many Philly students skip school

Keeping kids in school is a focus for many youth advocates and mentors across the city; they’ve seen what can happen to children who fall out of school’s structure and opportunities.

Advertisement

The Inquirer interviewed several of these advocates who have a deep understanding of Philadelphia youth about truancy and the reasons why students skip school. They spoke about the need for holistic care, the need for a different approach for learning, plus some of their ideas on how to get more kids back in class.

These comments have been edited and condensed for clarity.

Councilperson-at-large Isaiah Thomas

Basketball coach at Sankofa Freedom Academy Charter School, and president of the Coaches Association for Public League Boys Basketball

It’s not the hardest issue in the world to solve but it will take thought and we will have to spend a little money. First and foremost you have to take it on a case-by-case basis.

“We have to position them to make the right choice.” Councilperson-at-large Isaiah Thomas

Some youth are forced to be grown ups and they have adult responsibilities. They have to take a job. Some young people just stop going to school. If there is a choice, they don’t have an adult figure in their life to make them go to school. We have to position them to make the right choice.

The answer is two-fold. For young people: provide the resources so a young person isn’t put in the position to act as an adult. For some it’s providing quality programming — sport, arts and culture, technology — that they like which will incentivize the youth to go to school.

Pastor Aaron Campbell

Founder and executive director of Level Up Philly, a West Philly afterschool program and hangout space for teens

We have about 150 to 200 kids in our Level Up Academy, a STEM enrichment program. And we have journals. A lot of kids tend to write, “it’s great to be in an environment where I feel that my instructors care and are not stressed out all the time.” They say, “it’s great to know why I’m being taught, what I’m being taught.”

They just need to feel valued. I have kids who are literally going from a behavioral school to court to my program, and they will sit still and apply themselves. They want in. So I have come to learn that our most high risk youth in Philadelphia, they do want to find their place in society.

“They just need to feel valued.” Pastor Aaron Campbell

I have so many well meaning friends who really work their behinds off as educators. I would just never use broad brush with some really well-meaning people. I know teachers who dig in their own pockets to give kids money to eat.

» READ MORE: ‘This is home. This is their sanity. This is their happy place.’ — A Q&A with Pastor Aaron Campbell

But we’ve got to address mental health. We’ve got to address poverty and the need for a meal in their stomach, and then they have to have a support system of educators and advocates who they know care for them deeply.

When you get kids that are feeling like they’re just a number, that they’re just part of a herd, then it’s easy for them to feel like, if I’m not here, who would miss me?

Terrence Cook

Head basketball coach and counselor, Mastery Charter North

Truancy comes from other issues other than youth don’t want to come to school. They don’t have a set bedtime so when it comes time to get up it is hard. Or they aren’t eating a good breakfast. Or they don’t have a washer and dryer or money for the laundromat (and don’t want to wear dirty clothes).

“Some kids don’t show up because they have to make money so they can eat.” Terrence Cook

I would present the kids with more (extracurricular) activities. Not just the traditional sports, like football and basketball, but soccer and tennis, and things like that to keep them engaged. If they are gamers, I would put some of those things in the schools.

And I would also provide job opportunities. Some kids don’t show up because they have to make money so they can eat. I would do internships especially for our 11th and 12th graders. Some kids are picking survival over academics — and you can’t blame them.

Jewel Felder-James

Teen director of the Boys and Girls Club at Caring People Alliance

The teachers are no longer able to be creative on the subjects that they teach because of testing. That creates disinterest for the kids because a lot of the information that they are receiving, they feel as though that it’s irrelevant to them. There’s no fun way of learning.

You’ve got these teens who have to miss out on school because they have to watch their younger siblings because mom didn’t qualify for daycare. Don’t even get me started on the welfare system, which does not help these parents.

“There’s no fun way of learning.” Jewel Felder-James

It takes a village.The teachers, the parents, the students, and even us, the afterschool counselors, mentors. We’ve got to work with that kid to keep them in school and make them want to go to school.

I think that there is lack of communication and connection between everyone. A lot of people are afraid of teens, so they won’t approach them, they won’t say anything to them. And I think until we deal with that ogre, we are essentially throwing our babies down the river.

» READ MORE: Mayor Parker prioritizes education funding and clarifies ‘year-round school’ at Philly’s State of the Schools event

Joseph Brand

High School programs manager, University-Assisted Community School at Netter Center for Community Partnership

Schools serve much more diverse resource needs than they use to. It is not just academic instruction. Truancy is one of the outside social issues, like sustained poverty and violence, that we struggle with.

“Youth come to school to go to afterschool.” Joseph Brand

The Netter Center has over 30 years of investment in involving the University of Pennsylvania as the lead partner to connect resources to address these issues. One of the things the Netter Center does well is establish afterschool programming. Recreation, gardening, culinary. Youth come to school to go to afterschool.

Marcus Allen

CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence

I heard a quote once, “Kids can’t learn from people they don’t like.” I have found that kids love their Bigs in our Big Brothers Big Sisters program. Therefore, I would ensure that every student has access to a meaningful mentor who can provide guidance, support, and motivation throughout their educational journey.

The core idea is to have mentors who are not only available during school hours but also beyond, offering a consistent and reliable presence in the students’ lives.

“I would ensure that every student has access to a meaningful mentor.” Marcus Allen

Research has shown that positive mentorship can lead to improved academic outcomes, higher school attendance rates, and a decrease in dropout rates.

Mentors serve as role models, advocates, and advisors, helping students navigate the complexities of school and life. They can also provide students with opportunities for career exploration and personal growth, further motivating them to stay engaged with their education.