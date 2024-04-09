Skip to content
Education
These Philly schools were among the best, most improved this year

Five Philadelphia high schools had a 100% graduation rate.

Philadelphia schools were honored last week as best and most improved in categories like PSSA math, dropout reduction and graduation rate.
Alejandro A. Alvarez / Staff Photographer

The Philadelphia School District threw a party recently, honoring some of its top-performing and most-improved schools.

It was the first incarnation of “Accelerate Philly” awards, named for Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr.’s strategic plan and vision for the school system.

“These awards recognize the hard work and dedication of our school-based staff and I applaud their accomplishments as we work to accelerate academic achievement to make Philadelphia the fastest-improving, large urban school district and prepare all students to realize any future they desire,” Watlington said in a statement.

The schools that took honors are:

PSSA Math

  1. Most improved: K-8, Houston (31.4% proficiency, up 20.1 percentage points); Elementary school, Hackett (50.3%, up 13.6 points); Middle school, Middle Years Alternative (14.6%, up 5.2 points).

  2. Excellence in proficiency: K-8, Greenfield (78.5% proficiency); Elementary school, A.S. Jenks (62.8%); Middle school, Baldi (36.2%).

PSSA English Language Arts

  1. Most improved: K-8, Sharswood (38.4% proficiency, up 10.1 percentage points); Elementary school, Girard (34.7%, up 11.9 points).

  2. Excellence in proficiency: K-8, Greenfield (88.6% proficiency); Elementary school, Anne Frank (62.2%); Middle school, Baldi (57.1%).

Third grade PSSA English Language Arts

  1. Most improved: K-8, Waring (54.6% proficiency, up 35.5 percentage points); Elementary school, Howe (40%, up 21.5 points).

  2. Excellence in proficiency: K-8, Meredith (92.9% proficiency); Elementary school, Hackett (67.7%).

Biology Keystone

  1. Most improved: Bartram (17.9% proficiency, up 15.9 percentage points), Overbrook (18.2%, up 15.8 points), Philadelphia Virtual Academy (43.1%, up 29.5 points).

  2. Excellence in proficiency: Central (80.2% proficiency), Masterman (98.3%), Science Leadership Academy (69.4%).

Algebra I Keystone

  1. Most improved: Martin Luther King (15.9% proficiency, up 13.7 percentage points), Philadelphia Virtual Academy (35.7%, up 11.7 points), Strawberry Mansion (13%, up 10.6 points).

  2. Highest in proficiency: Academy at Palumbo (72.7% proficiency), Central (88.2%), Masterman (100%).

Literature Keystone

  1. Most improved: Kensington (38.5% proficiency, up 29.2 percentage points), Lankenau (74.7%, up 27.6 points,) Overbrook (38.3%, up 8.5 points).

  2. Highest in proficiency: Central (98.4% proficiency), Masterman (100%), Science Leadership Academy (96.7%).

NOCTI (career and technical education exam)

  1. Most improved: Lincoln (52.4% proficiency, up 14.8 percentage points), Parkway West (93.8%, up 18 points), West Philadelphia (20%, up 15.4 points).

  2. Highest in proficiency: Franklin Learning Center (84.9% proficiency), George Washington (90.9%), Parkway West (93.8%).

Student Attendance

  1. Most improved: Fitler (74.4% of students attending 90% of instructional days or more, up 21.8 percentage points), Richard R. Wright (46.7%, up 21.6%), W.D. Kelley (66.3%, up 21.1 points).

  2. Highest: Penn Alexander (96.6%).

Teacher Attendance

  1. Most improved: J.H. Brown (77.4% of teachers attending 90% of work days, up 32.6 points), Bethune (92.1%, up 38.4 points), Clemente (70.6%, up 39.3 points).

  2. Highest: J.H. Brown (77.4%), Parkway Center City Middle College (100%), Girard (100%), The Workshop School (100%).

Graduation and Dropout Reduction

  1. Largest dropout reduction: Frankford (92 students once enrolled who did not transfer or graduate, an 87-student reduction)

  2. Highest four-year graduation rate: Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush (100%), Carver Engineering and Science (100%), Girard Academic Music Program (100%), Lankenau (100%), Parkway Northwest (100%).