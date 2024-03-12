Who will Mayor Parker choose to run the Philadelphia School District? School board finalists will be named today.

Who will be on Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s school board?

We’ll know much more Monday evening, when the city’s Educational Nominating Panel meets at 5 p.m. to divulge the 27 finalists for school board seats, culled from 121 applications from city residents.

The all-volunteer board is responsible for running one of the country’s largest school systems, a district with a $4.5 billion budget. It’s expected to be seated May 1, and its term runs concurrent with the mayor’s.

What’s the process? Who are the potential finalists?

Parker has the prerogative to assemble a board comprising entirely new members, or she can include members of the current board. Two current school board members have publicly stated they aren’t candidates to continue — vice president Mallory Fix-Lopez announced last week she withdrew her name from consideration for Parker’s school board, citing the time demands of the job.

Julia Danzy, another original member of the school board and former board vice president, has indicated she does not want to serve another term.

Board president Reginald Streater has said he wants to continue, both on the board and in his role, but Parker has not made any public comments about him or any other board member.

Maddie Luebbert, a district teacher who will leave their post at the end of the school year, has also said they applied for a school board seat.

The rest of the field is wide open; city residence is the sole requirement for application.

There has been some criticism of the nominating panel and board selection process to date, which members of the Alliance for Philadelphia Public Schools has decried as cutting the public out.

What’s next?

After Parker’s nominating panel formalizes its finalists, the mayor may ask for more names if she believes the list of 27 is lacking.

The city charter spells out who should sit on the school board: “persons who are nominated or appointed to the Board of Education should reflect the diversity of backgrounds, experience and training that is representative of the City, including but not limited to: being the parent(s) of a current or former public school student(s); having training or experience in the areas of business, finance, education, public housing, or community affairs; or, having any other such training or expertise relevant and beneficial to the operations and management of the public school system.”

Once Parker makes her choices, then City Council weighs in with public hearings.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.