Mayor Parker names the 13 people who will help choose the next Philadelphia school board

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker has taken the first step in choosing a new school board, naming 13 people to comprise the group who will review applications and interview candidates for the new Philadelphia school board.

The Education Nominating Panel includes:

Robin Cooper, president of the union that represents Philadelphia School District principals; Will Carter, an executive with the Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce; Kimberly Wilson, president of the Home and School Association at Hill-Freedman World Academy, a district school; Atiyah Harmon, executive director of the nonprofit Black Girls Love Math; Andy Toy, policy director at Philadelphia Association of Community Development Corporations; Catherine Hicks, president of the Philadelphia NAACP; Otis Bullock Jr., a former city official who now leads a community-based organization; Harold Epps, chair of the Community College of Philadelphia; Rev. Bonnie Camarda, vice chair of Nueva Esperanza; Dee Dukes, vice chair of the Philadelphia Crosstown Coalition; Bishop Louis Felton, pastor at Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ and president of Black Clergy of Philadelphia; Ira Goldstein, treasurer at Kids First; and Dawn Chavous, a charter school advocate and consultant.

Bullock was named chair of the panel, Hicks vice chair, Toy secretary, and Wilson assistant secretary.

Camarda is the only veteran; she served on former Mayor Jim Kenney’s education nominating panel. Bullock is married to state Rep. Donna Bullock (D., Phila.), and Chavous is married to Council President Kenyatta Johnson.

The new panel met Thursday night at City Hall, over some objections from community members who felt the process was not adequately advertised or explained.

The panel has until March 12 to present to Parker 27 names of potential board members: three candidates for each of the nine board seats.

The action took place at the last moment allowed by the city’s charter, without much notice.

The terms of every member of the current board — whose members were all chosen by Kenney — are technically expired, but they will all serve until a new board is seated.

Parker can ask any or all members of the current board to serve on her school board, and board president Reginald Streater and vice president Mallory Fix-Lopez have indicated they hope to remain.