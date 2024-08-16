A $62.1 million school rises in West Philadelphia: inside the new Cassidy Elementary

It was show-and-tell day Friday for a brand new, $62.1 million Philadelphia School District building.

Cassidy Elementary, on Parkside Avenue in Overbrook, will open to teachers on Tuesday and students on Aug. 26.

The three-story, brick-and-metal structure has two wings and plenty of bells and whistles not present in many of Philadelphia’s old school buildings: a maker space, an innovation lab, a library, a playground.

The new Cassidy was a long time coming. It replaced a 100-year-old school that, in 2016, moved a 10-year-old fourth grader to write to politicians asking for help because “every day I go to school, I feel like I’m in a prison or a junkyard.”

State Sen. Vincent Hughes (D., Philadelphia) said the plaintive letters from Cassidy students helped spur his advocacy for improved buildings for schools in Philadelphia and statewide.

“The vestiges of slavery and Jim Crow was the old Cassidy,” Hughes told over 100 community members, dignitaries, students, and staff who attended the ribbon cutting for the new Cassidy Friday.

The poor conditions of the old school attracted national attention and were chronicled in The Inquirer’s Toxic City: Sick School series.

Now a teenager attending Central High, Chelsea Mungo, the student whose letter caught politicians’ eye, took in the new school with wonder.

“I’m just so happy right now,” Mungo said. “I can’t even imagine it.”

Khalif Wilder, 11, a rising sixth-grader at Cassidy, was pretty impressed, too.

“It’s really cool,” Wilder said. As for the old building?

“It was real old,” said Khalif. “It looked like it was about to fall apart. It had no air conditioning.”

School board president Reginald Streater said the money spent on Cassidy, which marks the first school project helmed by a Black-owned firm, Perryman Shoemaker, was well worth it. Philadelphia’s children deserve it, he said.

“We are making the investments that have been denied to our learners for far too long,” said Streater.

This is a developing story and will be updated.