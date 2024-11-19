Philly’s school district is looking for people to help shape its facilities master plan, which could lead to school closings and new buildings

Help wanted: The Philadelphia School District is asking parents, staff, and community members to raise their hands to shape its facilities master plan.

The long-anticipated plan — which will likely lead to school closings and consolidations, new buildings, and more — is currently the subject of a series of public listening sessions at locations around the city. Those meetings will help inform the plan, but Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. wants to form advisory groups to “provide feedback, opinions and experiences” to further shape it.

The advisory groups, made up of 20 to 30 people each, will meet virtually several times between January and May; members will be charged with “providing actionable, concrete feedback on draft recommendations and plan components in keeping with [their] experiences.”

The average age of Philadelphia’s roughly 300 buildings is 74 years old; many city schools are under-enrolled, though some are bursting at the seams. Officials estimate the district has about $8 billion in unmet facilities needs.

Monique Braxton, a district spokesperson, said the number of groups will depend on the number of applications received. It’s not been determined how many times groups will meet.

Some advisory groups will be formed by invitation, Braxton said — including union leaders, elected officials, and members of the business community. Advisory group members will be announced before the end of the year.

Applications are due Dec. 1 and can be completed here for staff, here for parents or guardians, and here for community members.