What’s happening to your Philly school under the proposed facilities master plan?

The Philadelphia School District would be reshaped under a facilities master plan proposed Thursday by Superintendent Tony B. Watlington.

The school system would see sweeping changes: 20 school closures, six co-locations, more than 150 modernization projects and one brand-new building.

All parts of the city would be affected under the blueprint, which will be formally presented to the school board Feb. 26 and is not final.

The $2.8 billion project is necessary, officials said, because of 70,000 extra seats across the district, poor building conditions in many schools, and disparities in program offerings.

Here’s a breakdown of Watlington’s plan:

