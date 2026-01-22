What’s happening to your Philly school under the proposed facilities master plan?
The Philadelphia School District’s plan would close 12 schools for district use and give eight buildings back to the city. Here is a full list.
The Philadelphia School District would be reshaped under a facilities master plan proposed Thursday by Superintendent Tony B. Watlington.
The school system would see sweeping changes: 20 school closures, six co-locations, more than 150 modernization projects and one brand-new building.
All parts of the city would be affected under the blueprint, which will be formally presented to the school board Feb. 26 and is not final.
The $2.8 billion project is necessary, officials said, because of 70,000 extra seats across the district, poor building conditions in many schools, and disparities in program offerings.
Here’s a breakdown of Watlington’s plan:
If you are reading this story and cannot see the charts, click here.