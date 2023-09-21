Philly schools poised to rename headquarters for former superintendent Constance Clayton

Moving to honor the legacy of a giant of Philadelphia education, the school board was poised Thursday night to rename its Center City headquarters for former superintendent Constance E. Clayton.

Clayton died Monday at 89.

A daughter of North Philadelphia, Dr. Clayton attended a segregated district elementary school and graduated from Girls’ High. She began teaching fourth graders at William Henry Harrison Elementary in 1955, and rose to lead the school system in 1982. She retired in 1993, but remained interested in Philadelphia students’ education for the rest of her life.

Just three days before her death, Clayton called Tony B. Watlington, the current superintendent, to discuss the school system’s new math curriculum.

“I have some thoughts about the children this year,” Clayton told Watlington.

If the resolution passes, school district headquarters, now widely known as “440″ for its North Broad Street address, will officially be named the Dr. Constance E. Clayton Education Center. Watlington suggested the change at Thursday’s board meeting; it will be considered at a future meeting.

To make the move, the board must waive a policy that buildings can only be named for people who have been dead for at least five years.

Board members indicated Thursday they were in favor of the change.

Reginald Streater, the school board president and a product of city schools, hailed Clayton and JoAnne Epps, the Temple president who died Tuesday, as figures whose work made possible the success of many Philadelphians — including him.

“These women are force multipliers,” Streater said.

Board member Julia Danzy, who interacted with Clayton working in city and state human services jobs, said the former superintendent “was a no-nonsense person, but she was a beautiful person when it came to her spirit about her children.”

Other takeaways from Thursday’s school board meeting include:

634 rallies

As the school board met, hundreds gathered outside district headquarters to rally in support of Unite Here Local 634, the union that represents 1,900 Philadelphia cafeteria workers and climate staff.

The union’s contract expires Sept. 30. Its workers, who are among the district’s lowest paid, making $15.50 per hour, have authorized a strike.

A number of members addressed the board after the rally, calling on the district to increase members’ wages and provide better benefits.

» READ MORE: ‘I just need my money now’: Philly schools’ lowest-paid workers are asking for more

“Many of our members must work multiple jobs just to make the ends meet,” said Tanya Edmonds, a food service worker at Houston Elementary in Mt. Airy. “We live paycheck to paycheck and often do not have access to stable housing.”

Watlington acknowledged the support staff’s concerns.

“We deeply value the work of 634 Unite Here. We know that it’s critical that we get this right and we are optimistic” that a fair contract will be reached by Sept. 30, the superintendent said.

Monique Braxton, district spokesperson, said in a statement that the school system is “committed to a contract that values and supports these members of our team.”

“As we approach the expiration of the current contract, we’re confident that we can reach an agreement with UNITE Here! Local 634 that serves our students, our staff, and our schools, Braxton said.”

Nicole Hunt, 634 president, said in an interview that there has been some progress in talks, but “our folks are ready to go. They say, ‘Just say the word, and we’re walking out.’ It’s time, they need the money.”

New students on the board

Streater swore in three new student board representatives Thursday night.

They are De’Naiza Watson, a junior at Science Leadership Academy, Cavance Snaith, a junior at Constitution High School, and Doha Gassem, a junior at the Academy at Palumbo. Watson and Snaith will be the regular representatives, with Gassem serving as alternate.

Watson said she wanted to work to make sure the voices of students of color are not overlooked. Snaith is interested in making sure all eligible students are registered to vote, and Gassem is an advocate for making sure students have access to mental health services.

The students have no voting power on the school board, but contribute to discussions and inform policy and decisions.

”We value our students’ perspectives and the insights they share with us, as they advocate for their peers to have equitable educational opportunities,” said school board member Sarah-Ashley Andrews, who serves as the students’ liaison to the board.