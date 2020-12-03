In the face of a grim and changing budget picture, Philadelphia School District officials said Thursday that they may need to lay off or furlough employees this school year to close a deficit caused by COVID-19.
The school system has been hit hard by lower-than-expected city revenues and increased costs related to preparing schools — which have been closed to students since March because of the pandemic — for an eventual reopening. Layoffs or furloughs could be necessary by January, Chief Financial Officer Uri Monson told school board members, though numbers are in flux.
To date, the district has identified a $57 million budget gap and identified $46 million in savings. It’s unclear how the school system will come up with the remaining $11 million, Monson said. The district will explore reducing contracted services, and costs may go down depending on how long schools remain closed — the school system has seen some savings in transportation and substitute services based on the current virtual setup — and officials hope to avoid job cuts.
But “it has to be on the list at this point,” Monson told the board during a committee meeting Thursday.
The district, which has just under 120,000 students and 8,500 teachers, has instituted a central office hiring freeze and stopped hiring supplemental teachers, but it has spent tens of millions to ready schools to educate students in the pandemic. It has also lost significant revenue from lower-than-usual liquor by the drink and use and occupancy tax collections, also down because of the pandemic.
Philadelphia’s school system is the only one in the state that lacks revenue-raising abilities. The school board depends on City Council and the Pennsylvania legislature for the vast majority of its funds.
Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. shared the bad financial news with district staff in an email, saying job cuts and furloughs will only be considered “once all other options have been exhausted.”
“There are some difficult decisions ahead,” Hite wrote. “Our commitment to you is that we will thoughtfully make them as we strive to minimize the impact to our schools and staff.”
It wasn’t immediately clear which employees could be affected.