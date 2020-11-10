As COVID-19 cases surge, Philadelphia public schools will remain virtual until further notice, The Inquirer has learned.
Principals received the notice Tuesday morning in an email from Evelyn Nuñez, the Philadelphia School District’s Chief of Schools.
“Based on the most recent updates from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, in order to help safeguard the health and well-being of our staff, students and families, The School District of Philadelphia has determined that all schools will remain fully virtual at this time,” Nunez wrote.
Students in prekindergarten through second grade were supposed to return to school Nov. 30, and teachers in those grades were scheduled to return to classrooms Monday.
Two-thirds of the 32,000 children eligible to enter classrooms two days a week had opted to stay home, Hite said last week.
Now, all 120,000 district students will remain home indefinitely, though Nuñez said the school system hopes children can return to buildings eventually.
“It continues to be our goal to transition to hybrid learning; but we remain committed to doing so only when guidance says it is safe to do so,” Nuñez wrote.
School staff who have been working from buildings, including principals and some support staff, are permitted to do so.
The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers had opposed any return to schools amid the current COVID spike. PFT President Jerry Jordan also alerted his 13,000 members of the shift in a letter sent Tuesday.
“Our voices and concerns have been heard," Jordan wrote. “This is a big victory for this union.”
Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. is expected to speak at the city’s coronavirus press briefing at 1 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated.