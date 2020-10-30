On Thursday, Superintendent William R. Hite Jr., for the first time, raised the possibility of delaying the Nov. 30 return date, citing the rising COVID-19 case rates across the city and the state — an admission that had echoes of the summer, when his administration first said all students would return in a hybrid model, then shifted to all virtual after a community outcry. Hite could not say how late a final decision could be made. For now, the district must proceed as if reopening will occur, and as many as 32,000 Philadelphia students will return to school two days a week starting the end of November.