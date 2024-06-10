Superintendent Watlington announces Philadelphia School District leadership changes

As the Philadelphia School District’s year winds to a close, Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. has announced a number of leadership changes, mostly promoting home-grown talent.

Here’s a roundup of the changes.

New chiefs

Jayme Banks was named as interim chief of student support services. Banks, who had been the deputy chief of prevention, intervention and trauma, replaces Karyn Lynch, who has retired. In Banks’ new role, she will be tasked with overseeing programs to boost attendance, increase graduation rates, and decrease dropout rates, as well as oversee the controversial school selection process “in a manner that engages schools and community partners, and builds trust,” according to a statement from the district.

Advertisement

Kaylan Connally was appointed as chief talent officer. Connally, previously the chief strategy officer, is charged with improving staff recruitment efforts, reducing the time it takes to process new employees, and increasing retention rates, as well as leading efforts to bolster the teacher pipeline amid a national teacher shortage. Though the district has had a chief talent officer in the past, that position had been vacant for a time.

New associate superintendents of school performance

Kimberly Newman is the associate superintendent of school performance for Elementary I. Newman had been an assistant superintendent for Learning Network 6, and has experience as a district principal.

Hildebrand Pelzer III is the associate superintendent of school performance for Elementary II. Pelzer had been assistant superintendent for Learning Network 13, and also worked as a district principal.

Newman and Pelzer’s titles are newly created; Evelyn Nuñez, the current associate superintendent for elementary schools, is leaving the district to become CEO of Esperanza Academy Charter School.

New assistant superintendent of school performance

Alphonso Evans is an assistant superintendent of school performance. Evans has been principal at Stearne Elementary in Frankford. He also has leadership experience at the Achieve, Chester and Southwest Leadership Charter schools.

Timothy Jones was also named assistant superintendent of school performance. Jones comes to Philadelphia from Atlanta, where he was principal of BEST Academy 6-12, an all-male school focusing on science, technology, engineering and math.

Timothy McKenna was named assistant superintendent of post-secondary readiness. McKenna had been deputy chief of accountability in the Office of Evaluation, Research and Accountability, and had been principal of Central High.

Donna Ragsdale has been named assistant superintendent of school performance for the Acceleration Network. Ragsdale had served as principal of Prince Hall Elementary School in the city’s Ogontz section.

Mark Vivitsky was named assistant superintendent of school performance. Vivitsky has been principal of the Bache-Martin School in the city’s Fairmount section

New principals

Katiedra Argro has been named principal of the Philadelphia High School for Girls. Argro, a Girls High alumna, has been the principal of John Barry Elementary in West Philadelphia.

Brian Wallace has been named principal of Parkway Center City Middle College High School. Wallace had been the principal of Meredith Elementary in Queen Village.

Interim principals made permanent

Yancy Bright, Dunbar Elementary, North Philadelphia; Tisha Dunn, Mitchell Elementary, Southwest Philadelphia; Lawrence King, Robeson High, West Philadelphia; Tiffany Osei, Laura Carnell, Oxford Circle; Andrea Surratt, Lamberton Elementary, Overbrook Park; Rose Michelle Torres, Sheppard Elementary, Kensington.

Monique Braxton, a district spokesperson, said the appointments will “help the district prepare students to imagine and realize any future they desire, in our continued pursuit of becoming the fastest improving large, urban school district in the country.” The salaries for the new appointments were not immediately available from the district.