Philly has named 16 new principals to schools across the city

In a summer of changes, Philadelphia School District officials on Friday announced a number of new principal appointments.

The announcement was made by Jermaine Dawson, deputy superintendent for academics.

Advertisement

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. said in a statement that the district was “pleased” with the leadership moves.

“Research tells us the single most important factor in a student’s academic achievement is having access to an effective, highly qualified teacher, who is supported by a highly qualified principal,” Watlington said. “All of our principal appointments have a proven track-record of driving academic achievement within the School District of Philadelphia, and we are excited to see them grow and support their new school communities.”

The new principals are: