Philly has named 16 new principals to schools across the city
Schools throughout the city will be getting new principals in the fall.
In a summer of changes, Philadelphia School District officials on Friday announced a number of new principal appointments.
The announcement was made by Jermaine Dawson, deputy superintendent for academics.
Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. said in a statement that the district was “pleased” with the leadership moves.
“Research tells us the single most important factor in a student’s academic achievement is having access to an effective, highly qualified teacher, who is supported by a highly qualified principal,” Watlington said. “All of our principal appointments have a proven track-record of driving academic achievement within the School District of Philadelphia, and we are excited to see them grow and support their new school communities.”
The new principals are:
Edward Davies, Ellwood Elementary in East Oak Lane. Davies had been assistant principal at Ellwood.
Katherine Sylvester, Fitler Elementary in Germantown. Sylvester had been a principal on special assignment in the district’s Talent Office.
Alonzo Fulton, High School for Creative and Performing Arts in South Philadelphia. Fulton had been principal of Harrington Elementary in Southwest Philadelphia.
Leah Coleman, Joseph Greenberg School in Northeast Philadelphia. Coleman had been principal of Stephen Girard Elementary in South Philadelphia.
Julia Snyder, Lea Elementary in West Philadelphia. Snyder was an assistant principal at Baldi Middle School in the Northeast.
Nicole Harris, Longstreth Elementary in Southwest Philadelphia. Harris was assistant principal at Ludlow Elementary in North Philadelphia.
Benita Jessup, Lowell Elementary in Olney. Jessup had been an assistant principal at Ben Franklin High School in Center City.
Toni Damon, Middle Years Alternative in West Philadelphia. Damon, the former principal of Dobbins High School, had been substitute principal at MYA for the past four months.
Nina Brevard, Meredith Elementary in South Philadelphia. Brevard had been an assistant principal at Sayre High School in West Philadelphia.
Yasir Roundtree, Pennypack House School, housed in the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center on State Road. Roundtree had been an assistant principal on special assignment in the Office of Academic Supports.
Jamie Lawyer, Prince Hall Elementary in Ogontz. Lawyer was the assistant principal at Cassidy Elementary in West Philadelphia.
Angela Ryans, Rowen Elementary in West Oak Lane. Ryans had been a principal resident and the assistant principal at McCloskey Elementary in East Mount Airy.
John Piniat, Shawmont Elementary in Roxborough. Piniat was the principal of Feltonville School of Arts & Sciences.
Kenneth Orange, Stearne Elementary in Frankford. Orange had been assistant principal at Stearne.
Elizabeth Walls, Stephen Girard Elementary in South Philadelphia. Walls had been assistant principal at Marian Anderson Neighborhood Academy in South Philadelphia.
Sherri Wallace, Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Olney. Wallace had been an assistant principal at Martin Luther King High in East Germantown.