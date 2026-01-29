Philly schools reopened Thursday. Some students returned to snowbanks, burst pipes and frigid classrooms

Conditions were rough when staff and students arrived to Penrose Elementary in Southwest Philadelphia — some paths they needed to access to get inside the school were untouched by shovels or plows.

Some buses couldn’t open their doors to let students out at their usual spot because snow banks were so high, according to multiple people who work at the school and teachers’ union officials. A ramp that students with disabilities use to get into the school was blocked.

And the heat was on the fritz for part of the day as outside temperatures were barely in the double digits.

“It’s about 45 degrees inside this classroom,” one Penrose staffer said Thursday morning. The staffer asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak to the media. “We’re all in jackets and hats.”

After Monday’s snow day and virtual learning Tuesday and Wednesday, Philadelphia schools reopened Thursday but for many students, it was anything but an inviting return. The combination of accumulated snow, days of subfreezing temperatures and a clutch of old buildings — many of which have maintenance issues — made in-person learning challenging across the district.

The rocky return came just hours before a planned rally to protest the district’s proposed $2.8 billion school facilities master-plan, which is necessary, officials say, because of poor building conditions, and other disparities.

Around some schools, crosswalks were covered by giant piles of snow, forcing children to walk in streets. Elsewhere, there was no place for staff to park.

At Vare-Washington Elementary in South Philadelphia, pipes burst, rendering six classrooms, the cafeteria, the gym and the entire basement unusable, according to the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers. There was a strong chemical odor throughout the building.

At Mitchell, another Southwest Philadelphia elementary, “it’s a mess,” said a staffer, who also asked not to be identified for fear of retribution.

A pipe broke at the school, and Mitchell had no running water for most of the day, with just one brief window where students could use the bathroom. And Mitchell’s student lunches were never delivered, so kids were fed cereal for lunch.

“A lot of our kids rely on those lunches to sustain them throughout the day,” the staffer said.

In addition, Mitchell’s back doors and fire tower exits were blocked by snow, so if there had been a fire or emergency, the only available exits would have been the front doors.

Robert Morris, in North Philadelphia, which the district recently announced it was targeting for closure, also reported not having student lunches delivered.

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers has called on the district to return to remote learning on Friday in light of “treacherous commutes and dangerous building conditions,” Arthur Steinberg, PFT president, said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon.

Steinberg said in an interview that his office was inundated with reports of heating issues or a lack of snow removal or other problems at schools including: School of the Future in Parkside; Farrell, Swenson, Mayfair and Fox Chase in the Northeast, and others.

“The District must also show respect to students, families, and our members by rectifying the broken heaters, burst pipes, icy sidewalks, and piles of snow in parking lots as soon as possible, so that students and staff can safely resume in-person instruction on Monday.”

District officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment about school conditions Thursday. In a message to district families and staff sent Wednesday, Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. said that district and city officials had worked “around the clock to clear snow and ice from roads and walkways to support a safe return to in-person learning.”

Both Thursday and Friday had long been scheduled as half days for students, with parent-teacher conferences planned. Those will be held virtually.

John Bynum, a former building engineer who’s now an official with 32BJ SEIU Local 1201, the union representing 2,000 Philadelphia school building engineers, maintenance workers and bus drivers, said the going was rough for many schools, building condition-wise.

“Most of these buildings are operating with the original boilers,” said Bynum. “We know with antiquated equipment, there’s going to be problems.”

In some cases, snow blowers school staff were using to attempt to clear parking lots and sidewalks failed, Bynum said.

And like other school staff, his members often coped with trouble getting to work themselves, said Bynum.

“There were challenges regarding SEPTA not running at a full schedule and the anxiety of getting to work without a robust transportation system,” said Bynum. “Street conditions weren’t the greatest. However, they made the best of it, and they showed up.”

Conditions like Thursday’s, Bynum said, highlight why the district needs more resources to address its buildings — and students’ learning conditions.