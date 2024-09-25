30 Philly schools have been selected to receive extra $90k -- and more scrutiny -- to improve faster

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. has chosen 30 Philadelphia schools to receive extra support — and $90,000 in additional resources — in an effort to accelerate achievement.

The new “Pioneer Networks” — which come from two of the district’s 15 learning networks, one in South Philadelphia and one in North and Northwest Philadelphia — “will be at the forefront of the district’s improvements as we partner with our colleagues, families, and communities to remove barriers and closely monitor progress toward our goals,” Watlington said in an email sent to staff and obtained by The Inquirer.

All schools will still receive typical levels of support, the superintendent said, but Pioneer Network schools will get more in four areas: instructional resources and staff training, shared leadership, student wellness, and community engagement.

“With these resources and this focus, the Pioneer Networks will model exemplary practices to accelerate student achievement,” Watlington said.

Specifically, the $90,000 per school will “support targeted professional learning with a national expert partner; support afterschool professional development for teachers; provide additional instructional materials and supplies; provide an opportunity to visit schools implementing our math curriculum in other districts; and provide targeted coaching support,” Watlington said.

Pioneer Network schools include the following. Learning Network 2: A.S. Jenks Elementary, Fell Elementary, McDaniel Elementary, Kirkbride Elementary, Bregy Elementary, Fanny Jackson Coppin Elementary, Francis Scott Key Elementary, G.W. Childs Elementary, Nebinger Elementary, Sharswood Elementary, Taggart Elementary, Southwark Elementary, Girard Elementary, Vare-Washington Elementary, Meredith Elementary. Learning Network 5: AMY Northwest, Cook-Wissahickon Elementary, Ethel Allen Elementary, Rhodes Elementary, Gideon Elementary, Fitler Elementary, Dobson Elementary, Blaine Elementary, John B. Kelly Elementary, Richard Wright Elementary, Shawmont Elementary, T.M. Peirce Elementary, Mifflin Elementary, W.D. Kelley Elementary, William Dick Elementary.

Leaders of the chosen networks applied for their schools to be considered; multiple applications were received, Watlington indicated.

A time of change

The move follows a summer of change in the district, as Watlington reorganized the way schools are organized and grouped, eliminating networks that had clustered together high-performing schools and schools that struggled academically.

Those changes, Watlington said, were made to both improve customer service and push academic achievement.

“I want to thank our school leaders for their hard and strategic work, and the adjustments they are making in order to help the School District of Philadelphia become the fastest-improving, large, urban school district in the nation,” said Watlington.