High school students should start their days later, Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said Thursday — contradicting proposed new schedules presented to schools this week that would have most adolescents reporting to school at 7:30, as much as two hours earlier than they do now.

“Our original goal was to have high schools on the later schedule,” Hite said at a news conference. “He said he has not seen the schedules sent to schools Monday but that they “probably have evolved to a geographic set of circumstances.”

The district is proposing three standard start times in changes that would affect nearly everyone in the 120,000-student district. Philadelphia provides yellow bus transportation to about 40,000 children in district, charter and nonpublic schools.

According to a draft of the new timetables obtained by The Inquirer, schools would either begin at 7:30, 8:15, or 9 a.m. Most middle and high schools would start at 7:30, earlier than most do now. The American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended adolescents not begin school before 8:30, and many suburban districts have shifted start times accordingly.

Philadelphia schools have traditionally have latitude to set their own start and end times, resulting in 20 different schedules across the district. Hite said Thursday that the goal was to make uniform schedules, in part to “make our transportation services more efficient.” Districts across the country have had trouble attracting adequate numbers of bus drivers.

Hite stressed that the changes were not final.

“Schools have a great deal of flexibility here, and certainly their ability to provide feedback could redirect our approach,” the superintendent said. “The one thing that we are also evolving to is times that work best for our schools and our communities.”

Each school’s building committee, made up of the principal and key staffers, had to decide by Tuesday whether to accept the proposed schedule or formally object to it, triggering a process spelled out in the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers contract that has disputes considered by union and district representatives. It’s not clear how many schools rejected their schedules.

No further feedback has been sought from staff to date, and the changes have not yet been presented to families.

Some schedule changes were instituted this year for schools that returned for in-person learning. They were necessary, in part, to allow for buses to have time for COVID-19 cleaning protocols and social distancing on buses, and the PFT agreed to them as a one-time measure because of the pandemic, union officials said.

Hite said the district is planning for three-feet of distancing on buses, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends, and for the cleaning protocols to remain in place.

He said the changes would also help students spend less time on buses.

“What concerns me is making sure we can transport children and get them to school on time,” Hite said. “There was no other way you can do that and do the social distancing and mitigation strategies. You could not do that with 20 different bell schedules all around the school district.”

The bus driver shortage is also a major concern, the superintendent said.

“We have to guarantee that we can transport children and get them to school on time,” said Hite.