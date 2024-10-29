Philly is bracing for school closings, relocations, new buildings. Here’s how you can weigh in.

With building closings, new construction and school relocations all on the horizon, the Philadelphia School District is seeking community input on how it ought to move forward.

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. has invited Philadelphia residents to a series of listening sessions that he said will help shape the facilities master planning process for the school system, which now has 216 schools.

Advertisement

The average district school is 73 years old; the oldest building, Francis Scott Key Elementary in South Philadelphia, was built in 1889. More than 200 district schools were built before 1978.

» READ MORE: Philly is starting on a process that will likely lead to school closures, new buildings. Here’s what you should know.

“Additionally, our facilities’ capacity far exceeds our current student enrollment,” Watlington wrote in a message to the community sent Tuesday. (The school system’s buildings have room for 180,000 students. It educates about 116,000.)

The district has about $8 billion in unmet facilities needs.

How to participate

Between Monday and Nov. 23, the district will hold eight in-person sessions around the city. An additional 11 sessions will be held virtually. (Officials said four more in-person sessions will be scheduled.)

Registration is encouraged but not mandatory. Officials said they want members of the public to answer key questions, including: What role, if any, should our schools play in supporting our communities? What is your criteria for a school building to operate in its current capacity? What are the values by which these decisions should be made?

Watlington said public participation is vital.

“As a district, our goal is to develop a facilities plan that addresses the condition and utilization of our facilities in a way that improves academic achievement and supports communities,” the superintendent wrote. “As a result, we’ll have the ability to provide more rigorous academic offerings; increase access to pre-kindergarten; increase access to high-quality arts, music, and physical education; enhance Career and Technical Education (CTE) opportunities; and maximize the use of our school buildings.”

In-person sessions

1. Monday, Nov. 4, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., PATH, 1919 Cottman Ave.

2. Saturday, Nov. 9, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Lovett Memorial Library, 6945 Germantown Ave.

3. Saturday, Nov. 9, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Crane Community Center, 1001 Vine St.

4. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Finley Recreation Center, 7701 Mansfield Ave.

5. Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., Southwest CDC, 6328 Paschall Ave.

6. Monday, Nov. 18, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Casa Indiana, 2935 N. Second St.

7. Saturday, Nov. 23, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Greater Olney Library, 5501 N. Fifth St.

8. Saturday, Nov. 23, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Bridesburg Recreation Center, 4625 Richmond St.

Virtual sessions

1. Thursday, Nov. 7, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

2. Friday, Nov. 8, 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

3. Friday, Nov. 8, noon - 1 p.m.

4. Monday, Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

5. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

6. Thursday, Nov. 14, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

7. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. (Topic: safety and emergency response and transportation)

8. Thursday, Nov. 21, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. (Topic: Career and Technical Education and career-connected learning)

9. Friday, Nov. 22, 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

10. Monday, Dec. 2, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. (Topic: pre-K and early learning)

11. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. (Topic: access to the arts, music, and physical education)

Officials have not given a firm timeline on the facilities process, but said it’s expected to be completed in the next three years.