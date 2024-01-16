Philly schools on a 2-hour delay Wednesday after pushback for earlier snow decision

Philadelphia schools will open on a two-hour delay Wednesday.

The news comes after the Philadelphia School District was generally panned for its decision to keep schools on a regular schedule Tuesday despite snowy conditions, icy streets, and widespread closures or delays in surrounding districts.

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. sent the news to staff Tuesday night, saying that the National Weather Service’s forecast of frigid weather freezing any water or slush on the ground prompted the call.

“We understand the safety concerns of our district community,” Watlington wrote. “Due to the inclement weather, all school programs and activities, as well as the district administrative office, will operate on a two-hour delay. All late arrivals due to weather-related issues recorded tomorrow, January 17, 2024, will be excused.”

Watlington also warned parents to expect possible delays on district bus and SEPTA routes.

As the Philadelphia region received up to 4 inches of snow from the first accumulating storm in two years, the district made a different call on Tuesday, keeping schools on a regular schedule — a move that angered many, and was made over the protests of the presidents of the district’s teachers’ and principals’ unions.

The bad weather caused widespread callouts Tuesday from staff unable to get to work on icy roads. It also led to low student attendance and, in some cases, school administrators needing to gather students in large common spaces because of insufficient staff. A district spokesperson had previously said that although officials were mindful of student and staff safety, “to the greatest extent possible, the School District of Philadelphia strives to keep schools open for in-person learning to accelerate student achievement.”

One Philadelphia teacher, who works at a K-8 school and asked not to be identified for fear of reprisal, said Tuesday was a miserable day.

“It’s less than 50 degrees in a majority of our classrooms, and I have eight kids in each class so far,” the teacher said. “This district is criminal.”

By late Tuesday night, a number of suburban districts had also announced delays for Wednesday. And the Archdiocese of Philadelphia said it was ordering schools to open two hours late.