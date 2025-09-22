Philly school police say yes to a new contract, bulletproof vests and 3% raises

Philadelphia’s school security officers have unanimously approved a contract that will give them 3% raises, a bonus and bulletproof vests.

The deal, ratified the the School Police Association of Philadelphia Saturday, is retroactive to Sept. 1, and also includes $1,000 bonuses for all, and $500 bonuses for those who participate in a student mentoring program.

Advertisement

It also gives school safety officers parental leave - five paid weeks - for the first time.

» READ MORE: Philly school police officers say they need better pay and training — and new uniforms — to keep kids safe

School police raises and parental leave mirror terms of the recently settled contract for the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, the district’s largest union.

Beginning school police officers will now be paid $35,562 annually; those at the top of the pay scale will make $56,742.

Pay was a key sticking point; Bernadette Ambrose-Smith, the union’s president, said many officers have to take second jobs to make ends meet.

The new contract notched some wins, Ambrose-Smith said, including the bulletproof vests, which the contract guarantees will be available to officers by August. Now, only patrol officers have the vests and safety concerns have rattled school security, especially after a district patrol officer was shot on duty this summer.

Ambrose-Smith said she told her members the contract was hard won.

“I said, ‘We fought really hard to make sure you are taken care of so we can protect the children, our buildings, and our staff,’” Ambrose-Smith said.

The contract requires the district to provide an office or appropriate space for school officers in each building, and ups their uniform allowance.

Once ratified by the school board — a step expected at the board meeting scheduled for Thursday — the contract will be in force, expiring Aug. 31, 2028.