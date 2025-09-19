Philly’s school safety officers have a tentative contract

The Philadelphia School District’s safety officers have a tentative three-year contract.

The School Police Association of Philadelphia, which represents about 350 officers, reached a deal with the district Thursday. The new contract would expire in 2028.

Terms of the pact were not immediately available; officials said they would soon be released.

“This contract provides significant investments in the hard-working, dedicated safety officers who keep students, parents, caregivers, teachers, and staff safe,” Bernadette Ambrose-Smith, the union president, said in a statement late Thursday night. “We look forward to continuing to work with the school district to ensure that our school safety officers can support their families while having the necessary resources to secure the safety of each and every person who walks into a Philadelphia public school building — and especially our young people.”

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. said officials were “pleased” with the tentative agreement, and that the contract struck a balance between recognizing employees’ hard work and maintaining good financial order.

“Our safety officers are essential partners in creating safe and welcoming environments for our students,” Watlington said in the statement. “We appreciate the continued partnership and leadership with SPAP, led by President Bernadette Ambrose-Smith, as we strive to become the nation’s fastest improving, large urban school district.”

What were the main issues?

In recent weeks, Ambrose-Smith had said the main point of contention was the officers’ low pay. Beginning safety officers now make $34,526 annually, and officers’ salary tops out at $50,256. (Most officers work 10 months per year; the few who have 12-month positions are paid up to $60,313.)

Many officers must work two jobs to make ends meet, Ambrose-Smith said, and few can now afford to make a career of district safety work, as people did in the past.

Ambrose-Smith said the union was also bargaining for more training, bulletproof vests for all officers, not just those who work patrol shifts, and uniforms that more clearly distinguish officers as respected authority figures.

When Kevin Bethel — who is now the city’s police commissioner — was the district’s safety chief, he reshaped the force, renaming his force “school safety officers” after being “school police officers” for decades.

Bethel ordered more casual uniforms, an emphasis on mentoring, and a shift away from traditional policing. That frustrated many; Ambrose-Smith said officers have more to do in the new role, but not enough training or pay to match the new work.

The school police contract comes nearly three weeks after the school safety officers’ contracted expired on Aug. 31. The district hammered out a contract with its largest union, the 14,000-member Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, the night before school began.

That leaves one contract outstanding — that of the Commonwealth Association of School Administrations Local 502, which represents principals and some other administrators.