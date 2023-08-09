Philly schools asbestos update: Mitchell students will return to their school, but Universal Vare won’t be ready

Come Sept. 5, Mitchell Elementary students will be back in their Southwest Philadelphia school building for the first time since damaged asbestos closed it this spring.

But students at Universal Vare Charter School, who were forced out for the same reason, won’t be able to return to their South Philadelphia building next month because asbestos remediation will not be complete. Instead, Universal Vare students will learn at a remote location.

Six Philadelphia School District buildings — district schools Building 21, C.W. Henry, Mitchell, Frankford, and charters Universal Vare and Mastery Simon Gratz — were closed in the 2022-23 term because of asbestos. At the end of the school year, just Frankford, Mitchell and Universal Vare remained closed.

Officials had announced earlier plans for Frankford, which was closed for in-person learning from April on, with all but the school’s special education students learning remotely. In the coming school year, the high school’s ninth graders will move to Roberto Clemente Middle School, on West Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia, while the 10th through 12th graders will learn in the school’s annex.

It’s not clear whether Frankford’s main building will be remediated and reoccupied or torn down and built new.

But school district officials confirmed that Mitchell, also closed since April, will return to the school at 55th and Kingsessing. Students had been temporarily relocated to McMichael Elementary, in West Philadelphia.

Oz Hill, the district’s chief operating officer, said the building will re-open for staff on Aug. 29, “even if we still are completing the final touches of paint and non-environmental work,” and students on Sept. 5.

“Teams from the Office of Environmental Management & Services and Facilities and Maintenance have been working tirelessly on the necessary repairs and preparing the space for students and staff,” Hill wrote. “Upon your return, you will also find brighter welcoming learning spaces with fresh coats of paint, new ceiling tiles and LED lighting, as well as three new hydration stations and improved doors.”

The asbestos work, Hill said, is nearing completion.

“Air samples are taken to confirm the spaces meet health standards to reopen,” Hill wrote.

Hill thanked Mitchell’s staff “especially for their extraordinary efforts during the challenging relocation at the end of last school year.”

While Mitchell is re-opening, students at Universal Vare, a charter operating in a district building, will learn at an alternate site yet to be confirmed, said Devon Allen, a Universal spokesman.