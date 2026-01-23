Philadelphia schools will be closed Monday because of snow; others will likely follow

All Philadelphia schools will be closed Monday, Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. said.

Officials made the call Friday in advance of a major winter storm that’s expected to hit Philadelphia over the weekend, possibly dumping a foot or more of snow on the region.

Advertisement

Students are going home from school Friday with charged computers, but Watlington, speaking at a city emergency services news conference, said he wanted students to focus on having fun.

“We’re inviting students and staff to enjoy this snowfall, which will be the most I’ve seen during my nearly four years here in Philadelphia,” the superintendent said. “Sledding is appropriate. Snow angels are appropriate, and [Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel] gave us permission to have one or two safe and fun snowball fights.”

If conditions require further days out of school buildings, “every subsequent day will be a remote learning day,” Watlington said.

Suburban schools prep

Philadelphia isn’t the only district that’s already announced plans or warned that closures are likely.

In Upper Darby, school officials told families Thursday night to prepare for the prospect of virtual instruction on Monday, and possibly Tuesday.

“If the weather is more significant than anticipated and there are power outages in the area, we will shift to a snow day,” with no virtual school, Superintendent Daniel McGarry said in the message.

In the Cheltenham School District, Superintendent Brian Scriven told families that “if weather conditions require us to close schools and offices,” the district will have a traditional snow day Monday. Tuesday is to be determined — and Wednesday could be virtual instruction, “if conditions are significant enough,” Scriven said.

In the wake of the pandemic, area schools have taken different approaches on whether to have traditional snow days or online learning.

Colonial School District Superintendent Michael Christian told parents Friday that “if the accumulation is as high as some meteorologists are projecting, we would call for a traditional snow day on Monday and quite possibly Tuesday as well.” And Wednesday could be a virtual instruction day, Christian said.

Meanwhile, the Council Rock School District said that “if school buildings must close on Monday,” students would have virtual instruction.