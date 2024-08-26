These are the 63 Philly schools still without air-conditioning in 2024

About 28% of Philadelphia district schools — 63 buildings — do not have adequate air conditioning, as of the start of the 2024-25 academic year.

School district officials have said they won’t be able to fully cool all district schools until 2027. The average district building is nearly 75 years old, and many don’t have adequate electrical service to support whole-school air conditioning.

Here is a complete list of the schools without air-conditioning, as of August: