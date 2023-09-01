Skip to content
Forecasted heat wave will dismiss Philly schools early Tuesday and Wednesday

Only those schools that are not adequately air-conditioned will be dismissed early.


Air conditioner window units at Spring Garden Elementary are shown in this 2022 file photo.Read moreALEJANDRO A. ALVAREZ / Staff Photographer

Hot weather headed to the region is disrupting the Philadelphia School District’s back-to-school plans: Officials announced that some students will be dismissed early on Tuesday — students’ first day of school — and Wednesday.

The news came as forecasters were predicting highs in the 90s and humid conditions for next week. Most Philadelphia school buildings are not air-conditioned, and the system says it will not have the resources and staff to fully climate control all schools until 2027.

Only 74 schools that are not adequately air-conditioned will be dismissed early; Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. said recently that 57% of district schools are not fully air conditioned.

Chief Operating Officer Oz Hill said the decision was made “to ensure safe and healthy school environments for our students and staff.”

Decisions about further early dismissals if weather conditions warrant them will be made by noon the day before.

Hill, in a letter sent to families Friday night, said that district officials “have been working with urgency over the past five years to install updated air-conditioning systems and the extensive electrical systems that support them in our schools.” The average district building is more than 70 years old.

Officials acknowledged the eleventh-hour early dismissal call would scramble some childcare plans.

“Thank you for your patience and flexibility as we navigate extreme heat conditions during our first week of school,” Hill wrote. “Despite the heat, we are excited to welcome all our students back for the school year 2023-2024!”

Here are the schools that will have a two-hour early dismissal Tuesday and Wednesday:

  1. AMY James Martin

  2. AMY Northwest

  3. Anderson, Marian

  4. Bache-Martin

  5. Barton, Clara

  6. Blaine, James

  7. Bridesburg Annex

  8. Building 21

  9. Casarez, Gloria

  10. Castor Gardens

  11. Catharine, Joseph

  12. Cassidy, Lewis

  13. Central HS

  14. Comegys, B.

  15. Comly, Watson

  16. Crossan, Kennedy

  17. Day, Anna

  18. Disston, Hamilton

  19. Dunbar, Paul

  20. Ellwood

  21. Emlen, Eleanor

  22. Fell, D Newlin

  23. Finletter, Thomas

  24. Fitler, Edwin

  25. Fitzpatrick, A.

  26. Fox Chase

  27. Franklin, Ben HS

  28. Furness, Horace

  29. Gideon, Edward

  30. Girard, Stephen

  31. Harding, Warren

  32. Henry, Charles

  33. Hill-Freedman

  34. Hopkinson, Francis

  35. Houston, Henry

  36. Howe, Julia

  37. Jenks, Abram

  38. Jenks, John S

  39. Kirkbride, E.

  40. Lamberton

  41. Lingelbach, Anna

  42. Loesche

  43. Ludlow, James

  44. McCloskey, John

  45. McClure, A.

  46. McMichael, M.

  47. Meredith, William

  48. Mitchell, Weir

  49. Moore, J. Hampton

  50. MYA

  51. Nebinger, George

  52. Olney Elementary

  53. OEC Annex

  54. Overbrook ES

  55. Parkway West

  56. Patterson, John

  57. Penn Treaty

  58. Rhawnhurst

  59. Roosevelt, T.

  60. Rowen, William

  61. Roxborough HS

  62. Sayre, William

  63. Sharswood, George

  64. Sheppard, Issac

  65. SLA (BFHS)

  66. South Phila. HS

  67. Spring Garden

  68. Spruance, Gilbert

  69. Sullivan, James

  70. Tilden, William

  71. The U School

  72. Wagner, Gen. Louis

  73. Waring, Laura

  74. Washington, Martha