Forecasted heat wave will dismiss Philly schools early Tuesday and Wednesday

Hot weather headed to the region is disrupting the Philadelphia School District’s back-to-school plans: Officials announced that some students will be dismissed early on Tuesday — students’ first day of school — and Wednesday.

The news came as forecasters were predicting highs in the 90s and humid conditions for next week. Most Philadelphia school buildings are not air-conditioned, and the system says it will not have the resources and staff to fully climate control all schools until 2027.

Only 74 schools that are not adequately air-conditioned will be dismissed early; Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. said recently that 57% of district schools are not fully air conditioned.

Chief Operating Officer Oz Hill said the decision was made “to ensure safe and healthy school environments for our students and staff.”

Advertisement

Decisions about further early dismissals if weather conditions warrant them will be made by noon the day before.

Hill, in a letter sent to families Friday night, said that district officials “have been working with urgency over the past five years to install updated air-conditioning systems and the extensive electrical systems that support them in our schools.” The average district building is more than 70 years old.

Officials acknowledged the eleventh-hour early dismissal call would scramble some childcare plans.

“Thank you for your patience and flexibility as we navigate extreme heat conditions during our first week of school,” Hill wrote. “Despite the heat, we are excited to welcome all our students back for the school year 2023-2024!”

Here are the schools that will have a two-hour early dismissal Tuesday and Wednesday: