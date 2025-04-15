Philly is changing the process for teachers assigned to ‘rubber rooms’ during investigations

Changes are underway in the Philadelphia School District’s “reassignment rooms,” where teachers and other employees accused of wrongdoing have languished — with full pay — for months or years.

The news comes three months after after City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, chair of Council’s education committee, called for hearings on the so-called “rubber rooms.”

“What came to us was complaints about the process, and we’re here today to announce that the process has changed,” Thomas said during a news conference at school district headquarters Tuesday, where he was joined by Philadelphia Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. and Oz Hill, the district’s deputy superintendent of operations.

To ensure investigations are on track, the district has instituted weekly case monitoring, and has started an intake process for employees assigned to the rooms, Watlington said.

The district has reduced backlogged investigations — those taking longer than 60 or 90 days to complete, depending on the type of case — by 87% from July 2024 to January, Watlington said.

Employees assigned to the rubber rooms — windowless conference rooms — have described their stints there as surreal: there was little or no supervision or work to do; people coming and going as they please, sometimes leaving for lunches or to exercise, even throwing parties. People dragged in lounge chairs, slept, read, even formed romantic relationships, some said.

One rubber room had bedbugs at one point.

Those in the room often have little to no information about the status of their cases, they say.

The rubber rooms work this way: teachers, administrators, and other staff accused of improprieties are forced to leave their current positions and report to these offices while investigations are completed.

Thomas said the district had brought more efficiency and transparency to the process.

Among the reforms announced Tuesday:

Establishing an intake process for those sent to the reassignment room, using a new case management system, taking attendance daily, monitoring cases weekly to make sure the district is complying with its 60-day timeline for investigations and 90-day timeline for Title IX cases, improving transition planning for employees returning to schools, and inspecting the rooms multiple times daily for cleanliness.

This is a developing story and will be updated.