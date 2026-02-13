Quakertown’s superintendent goes on leave

Quakertown Community School District Superintendent Matthew Friedman is on leave effective immediately, a district spokesperson said Friday.

The spokesperson, Melissa Hartney, said the district’s school board could not comment further.

“Because this is a personnel matter, the board is limited in the amount of information it can share at this time,” Hartney said in a statement.

Friedman did not immediately return a request for comment.

Friedman took over the district of 4,600 in Upper Bucks County in 2023, after serving as superintendent of the Ocean City School District.

The Quakertown school board in November granted him a $10,000 raise, bringing his salary to $233,000, and extended his contract until June 30, 2028.

Quakertown Assistant Superintendent Lisa Hoffman is taking over day-to-day operations of the district, Hartney said.

“The board is confident that district operations, instructional programs, and student services will continue without interruption,” Hartney said, adding that it “remains committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining the trust of our students, staff, families, and community.”