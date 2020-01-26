“I tell them that everybody fails at something in life, and not to let that put you in a place where you can’t recover,” Brodsky said. “If you don’t learn what you did, you’re destined to repeat the same kind of mistake. What I learned is that I pledged the assets of one really great company to buy another company, and that company was the one that dragged me down. So the lesson is any time I want to start something new, it has to be with outside money, so I don’t jeopardize what I have.”