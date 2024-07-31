Two years after remains of Revolutionary War Hessian soldiers were found next to Red Bank Battlefield, here’s what’s been learned

Two years ago, Rowan University researchers, alongside Gloucester County officials, revealed that they had recovered the remains of Revolutionary War Hessian soldiers next to the Red Bank Battlefield in New Jersey.

What had started as a routine public archaeology dig that summer, with more than 100 people, including Rowan University students, suddenly took a surprising turn when a union electrician came across a human femur.

Since then, a team of researchers, including Rowan historian Jen Janofsky and adjunct professor Wade Catts, as well as those from Dartmouth, the University of Georgia and Utica University, have been trying to learn more about the soldiers who were hired by the British to fight in the American Revolutionary War nearly 2½ centuries ago and lost their lives during the historic Battle of Red Bank on Oct. 22, 1777.

Hampered in part by the poor condition of the nearly 250-year-old remains, researchers have not been able to learn the identity of the soldiers, though they remain determined.

On Wednesday, the university released a New Jersey State Police sketch of one of the soldiers, reconstructed from his skull. The sketch features a young man donning a cone-shaped headdress, hair down to his neck. The skull is one of two complete crania found in the 4½-foot-deep trench system that surrounded the battlefield’s Fort Mercer and is now among the items featured in an exhibit at Red Bank’s Whitall House.

Utica University forensic bioarcheologist Thomas Crist and State Police forensic archaeologists Anna Delaney and Stuart Alexander have discovered that the soldiers were young to middle-aged white men of European descent by examining their bone fragments and teeth, the university said.

Dartmouth anthropologist Raquel Fleskes, who runs Historical Genomics Lab, is trying to learn more by testing DNA from two petrous bones, which are one of the hardest in the body and usually have well-preserved DNA, the university said.

A team from the University of Georgia is performing a “stable isotope analysis” of the soldiers’ teeth to understand more about their diet.

Rowan students have continued their involvement, including through a digital photography project and internships at Red Bank, as well as intensive summer courses at the park. And Bob and Martha Gilliam, a couple from Clarksboro, have donated $20,000, the first private gift to support the research, the university said.

“The search for someone’s identity, lost to history, touches something deep in the human experience,” Janofsky said in a statement. “As a public historian, I want to complicate people’s understanding of ‘the enemy.’ I want the public to have a deeper connection to the battlefield. I want them to experience historical empathy. I want them to see these remains as human beings. Our project has done just that.”

She said she hopes the soldiers can eventually be identified. That’s what inspired Gilliam, a 1988 alumnus and chairman of Vanguard Adjusters Group Inc., based in Woodbury, to donate.

“The idea that we could some day take a trip to Germany and knock on the door of a descendant is just amazing,” he said in a statement. “There’s a story here everyone can learn from.”

Also recovered during the dig that summer were a 1776 British gold guinea, a soldier’s monthly pay — which researchers called extremely rare — as well as pewter and brass buttons, a uniform knee buckle with human blood, and musket balls at the mass burial site next to the 44-acre battlefield, operated as a National Park along the Delaware River in Gloucester County.

A surprising victory

During the Battle of Red Bank, American soldiers pulled off a surprising victory. It was important because protecting Fort Mercer meant delaying the British from getting supplies up the Delaware River to Philadelphia. About 2,000 Hessian soldiers were fighting for the British during the battle, while American forces, including soldiers from Rhode Island and the New Jersey militia, numbered only 500, according to historians. Yet the Hessians lost about 377 soldiers, compared with only 14 American deaths.

There was no indication based on historical records and previous surveys that a burial ground would have been there, officials said. Uncovering such mass grave sites from the war is extremely rare, Janofsky had said in 2022. All such sites were thought to have been uncovered by the early 1900s.

But in 2020, Gloucester County bought a quarter-acre wooded site, which included a part of the trench. Janofsky got a $19,000 New Jersey Historical Commission grant to conduct the initial dig there, as well as a public education and outreach program.

The university said since the discovery, nearly 400 people have taken part in public dig days at the site and that Janofsky and Catts have given more than 20 public presentations.

Rowan students and other park volunteers will give tours of the site on Aug. 10, 17 and 24, the university said. Those interested must register online.