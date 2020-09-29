Adjuncts have long struggled with difficult working conditions and lack of job security and benefits, often taking positions at multiple schools to make ends meet. In recent years, more have begun to be represented by unions, which have fought for better conditions. Still, when budgets tighten, they often are among the first to take a hit. Some are graduate students finishing their studies. Others are professionals who have turned to teaching, and a growing number, like Higer, are trained as educators and made a career as adjuncts because tenured positions are often hard to come by.