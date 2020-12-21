There’s a single requirement to sit on the panel that helps Mayor Jim Kenney select members of Philadelphia school board, which controls $3.5 billion in public money and the education of 200,000 students: be a registered city voter.
But one of the 13 who did just that last week lives and votes outside Philadelphia, in violation of the city’s charter.
Maura McCarthy, head of Fairmount Park Conservancy, was a member of the Educational Nominating Panel that last week chose nine possible board members for Kenney’s consideration.
The news came after the Kenney administration erroneously told The Inquirer on Dec. 9 that all nominating panel members were city residents. The nominating panel met and voted on Dec. 16.
Soon after the vote, the administration learned that McCarthy didn’t live in the city. Deana Gamble, a Kenney spokesperson, said McCarthy has since resigned from the panel.
It’s not clear how the slipup happened, said Gamble. She said that when The Inquirer asked about city residency before the meeting, the mayor’s office checked the name of only one panel member, not everyone.
Why was McCarthy asked to join the panel if she did not live in the city?
“It was definitely an oversight,” Gamble said. “We’re still looking at where the oversight occurred.”
Gamble said she did not believe McCarthy ever lived in Philadelphia. McCarthy could not be reached for comment.
The panel’s vote — advancing to Kenney the names of Karima Bouchenafa, Tariem Burroughs, Natalia Dominguez Buckley, Gavin Keirans, Azeb Kinder, Jack Lynch, Lisa Salley and Reginald Streater — is legal and still stands, Gamble said. Their vote was unanimous and would have passed without McCarthy’s vote.
“We have checked the voter registration database and are confident the other Panel members are registered voters in Philadelphia,” Gamble said. “The mayor’s office plans to review its internal vetting processes to ensure this type of oversight does not happen again.”
Kenney is expected to announce his three picks for school board members by the end of the month.
The news drew anger, but not surprise, from Lisa Haver, a retired school district teacher and founder of the Alliance for Philadelphia Public Schools.
“This is what happens when you have a completely closed system that the public plays no part in,” said Haver. “The mayor has a responsibility to make sure that people are qualified.”
Haver disputed the notion that the nominating panel’s work was unaffected by the fact that McCarthy was ineligible to sit on it. The panel received more than 80 applications, reviewed each one, picked candidates to interview, asked them questions, then made final choices before voting in public.
“She made decisions,” said Haver. “The public has a right to know who people are, what their relationship is to anybody, what their financial interests are and who they’re advocating for.”