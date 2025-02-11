Upper Darby schools to close because of snow; Philly schools have a 2-hour delay

The Upper Darby School District called a snow day for Wednesday, with Superintendent Dan McGarry telling families Tuesday afternoon that with forecasts indicating “a high likelihood of snow and chance of freezing rain overnight and into the early morning,” it was best to close.

”Any type of snow or freezing rain accumulation that occurs overnight into the morning hours makes for potentially unsafe travel for our buses, student walkers, and staff,” said McGarry, who also said that after-school activities were cancelled Tuesday.

The Philadelphia School District called a two-hour delay.

The Norristown Area School District, meanwhile, will have virtual school Wednesday, with “live synchronous instruction in the morning and independent asynchronous assignments in the afternoon,” officials said in an announcement on the district’s website. The Southeast Delco School District also announced it would have virtual instruction, directing students to log in to Google Classroom Wednesday.

Other school districts may reach different decisions. The Ridley School District, for instance, told families that all schools would open two hours late on Wednesday, as did the Centennial School District.

Some districts, like Lower Merion, say they wait until assessing road conditions early in the morning to make an announcement.

Other superintendents have said they’re more likely to call virtual days for inclement weather, now that remote instruction has become common in the wake of the pandemic.