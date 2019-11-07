While some schools and districts are eliminating libraries and librarians, Germantown Academy, the Fort Washington K-12 prep school, has invested $1.5 million in a new “library and learning commons” for its youngest learners. (And it’s not the only library on campus. A separate library and library staff serve middle and high school students, and two separate “maker spaces" with 3D printers, laser cutters, and hand tools allow for hands-on learning.)