But not just any games. Hinson, a Delaware native who takes his recess-consulting services to schools across the country, says the games of recesses past aren’t the best fit for most students. “People think there’s nothing wrong with games, but there’s a lot of wrong with games,” he said. Take kickball, for instance: More skilled kids dominate, Hinson says, leaving others hanging out or wandering off. Sometimes, it can take forever for a game of 20 or more kids to even start.