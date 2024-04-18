Former South Jersey teacher accused of sending threatening messages to students and staff, confronting principal at home

A former South Jersey teacher has been charged with sending harassing and threatening messages to students and staff and showing up at the home of the principal of the Berlin Community School, police said.

The events began unfolding earlier this week after Scott Nalick, 38, of Evesham, was placed on administrative leave from the public school in Berlin Borough School District, police said. He was escorted from the building by a school police resource officer on Monday, and his access to the building and school network were deactivated, police said.

Advertisement

Later that day, school officials learned that Nalick allegedly sent “concerning electronic communication” and social media posts directed to students, staff and parents, according to a statement from Police Chief Michael Scheer and interim School Superintendent Brenda Harring. Details were not disclosed.

In posts on X, formerly Twitter, Nalick allegedly said, “Now I go nuclear,” according to the Courier Post, which obtained the police complaint and affidavit of probable cause. Police interpreted the post as a violent statement.

According to the newspaper, police said Nalick also posted on X that “God says though [sic] shalt not kill. A person who kills another person is no longer Jewish. I am the Messiah. God’s plan.”

Police said Nalick allegedly visited the home of a school staff member, identified by the newspaper as the principal. There, he allegedly harassed and verbally confronted the principal and another person.

While making extra patrols at the school Monday night, police encountered Nalick on the school grounds, the police chief said. Nalick had been advised to cease contact with Berlin Community School staff and students, police said.

Nalick was charged with cyber harassment, criminal trespass, altering government computer documents and harassment. He was ordered held in the Camden County Jail, Scheer said.

Scheer declined further comment Thursday, citing the ongoing investigation. The chief and Harring have tried to ease parents’ concerns in letters to the community. Scheer said extra police patrols will be assigned to the school, which enrolls about 875 students in pre-K to eighth grade. An additional school resource officer will also be added for the foreseeable future, he said.

“Law enforcement has undertaken all possible investigative measures in this matter,” Harring said in a message to parents. “The Police Department has ensured us that resources needed will be provided.”

Harring said she met with students during two assemblies and counselors were made available. She read a statement during morning announcements informing students that Nalick had resigned and that “he is no longer welcome at the school.”