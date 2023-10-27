If SEPTA strikes, schools could go virtual, Philly superintendent says

If SEPTA workers are on strike on Wednesday, some or all Philadelphia School District schools could close for in-person learning, Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. said Friday.

District-wide, 55,000 students rely on SEPTA buses, subways, trolleys, and trains to get to school.

In a letter sent to district staff and families Friday, Watlington said that while the district is “fully committed to ensuring that learning continues for all students in the event of a SEPTA strike” but that “staffing challenges or other conditions that may result from a strike could require some or all of our schools to shift to hybrid or 100% virtual learning. We will be exploring all feasible options with the goal of ensuring learning continues safely and effectively for as many students as possible.”

In addition, “temporary reassignments, extended overtime and relaxation of start and end times are all being considered” for staff, Watlington said.

A labor stoppage is not guaranteed. Though the Transport Workers Union Local 234 has voted to authorize a strike if a new contract is not reached by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31, talks between SEPTA and its largest union are ongoing.

Watlington said that if a strike happens, all district offices would remain open, and he would do his best to keep schools open. Given the national school bus driver shortage, it would not be possible for district buses to transport students who normally take SEPTA.

In terms of staffing, Watlington said officials would monitor the situation at schools daily “and deploy educator and central office staffing supports for specific schools that may need additional coverage.”

The district is also considering waiving usual attendance policies for students who are late or absent because of SEPTA-related reasons, and will keep supports in place for families if a strike is called, Watlington said — including free grab and go meals, technology supports, and more.

“We are considering all of these services during our preparation and planning,” the superintendent said.

Watlington said he respected workers’ rights, but “I hope that this strike can be avoided so that we can continue to operate normally and support the social, emotional and academic needs of our students without disruption.”

