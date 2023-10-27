SEPTA strike averted as TWU 234 reaches tentative deal

SEPTA and its largest bargaining unit seemed far apart as Transport Workers Union members prepared for a strike Thursday night by stapling together picket signs, but on Friday the two sides reached a tentative agreement on a new one-year contract, during the fifth day of intensive negotiations at a Center City hotel.

The draft agreement, which must be approved by TWU Local 234′s roughly 5,000 members, would avert a strike and keep Philadelphia public transit rolling Wednesday morning after the expiration of the current contract at 12:01 a.m.

A strike would have quickly shut down all bus, trolley and subway service in the city. Suburban buses and trolleys and the Norristown High Speed Line would operate as usual, though SEPTA officials warned of possible spillover delays.

Since Monday, negotiators for the transit agency and the union have shuttled between a negotiating table and separate conference rooms in a Center City hotel for marathon talks on a new contract for the vehicle operators, mechanics, cashiers and maintenance people who make Philadelphia transit run.

Local 234 members voted earlier this month to authorize a strike if no agreement is reached by the deadline and union leaders decide it is necessary.

Union leaders have been pushing for higher wages, given increases in the cost of living since the current contract was written; steps to sweeten the operator’s job to help recruit more amid a staffing shortage; an end to “drafting,” mandatory overtime for operators; having TWU members perform the warranty maintenance on 300 new buses coming on line instead of subcontracting the work; and the tense issue of crime and public safety.

Negotiations occurred as SEPTA, along with many transit agencies in the U.S., faces a looming financial crisis, called “the fiscal cliff,” that could have an impact on what the agency is able — or willing — to offer.

As federal pandemic aid runs out, the agency projects a $240 million annual deficit starting next July. Last month, SEPTA CEO Leslie S. Richards told the Pennsylvania House Transportation Committee that riders could face $3 fares and a 20% cut in service if the state does not provide more money to fill the gap.

Ridership on SEPTA has not yet bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, and it relies on passenger fares to a greater degree than other transit systems with steadier levels of support from state and local governments.

Although employees are progressively returning to work in Center City offices, as of February, the volume was slightly less than half of what is was in 2019.

SEPTA is known as one of the most strike-prone large transit systems in the country — unions have walked off the job at least 11 times since 1975. Although ridership has been down since the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of people use the transit system daily. A strike would have snarled the region’s roads in traffic, disrupt transportation for Philadelphia schools students, inconvenience businesses and workers alike, and could hurt the regional economy.

Union concerns about a rash of crime and antisocial behavior on the transit system were underscored Thursday morning when a veteran Route 23 bus operator, 48-year-old Bernard Gribbin, was shot multiple times in the right abdomen while on a run in the Germantown neighborhood. He later died in a hospital.

Negotiators were informed of Gribbin’s shooting during a bargaining session.

Zhontay Capers, 21, was charged Friday with murder and related offenses in the fatal shooting, the office of District Attorney Larry Krasner announced.

This is a developing story and will be updated.