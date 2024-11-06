With a SEPTA strike possible, here’s how Philly schools are bracing

About 55,000 Philadelphia School District students rely on SEPTA bus, subway, and trolley service to get to class daily.

So Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. is watching talks between SEPTA and Transport Workers Union Local 234, whose members have already authorized a strike if a deal is not reached by Thursday night. Talks have barely progressed, officials have said.

Advertisement

“I respect the right of union members to advocate for themselves,” Watlington said in a statement. “I do hope that this strike can be avoided so that we can continue to operate normally and support the social, emotional and academic needs of our students without disruption.”

» READ MORE: What you need to know about a possible SEPTA strike

Should SEPTA workers go on strike, Watlington said, the district is “fully committed to ensuring that learning continues for students.”

Students who are late or absent will not be marked late, and will be excused after a parent or guardian sends a note. Employees who are late because of SEPTA-related challenges will be excused also.

He promised the district would keep an eye on staffing levels and deploy central office staffing support in places where it’s needed.

“The district is committed to maintaining vital supports for students and families, such as technology services, safety and more,” said Christina Clark, a district spokesperson.

The school system plans another update on strike preparations on Thursday.