South Philadelphia High was locked down after a student brought live ammunition to school

Live ammunition was discovered in a South Philadelphia High student’s possession Thursday morning, and the school was locked down for a time.

The student, 17, carried a 9 mm magazine with one live round in their backpack into the South Broad Street school, officials said; security officers discovered the ammunition when the student passed through the school’s metal detector.

The student was detained by security officers, the school’s perimeter searched, and a lockdown was called.

“While we are fortunate that this item was not accompanied with a firearm, it is still an item that is prohibited on any School District of Philadelphia property, and, per district policy, the school was secured while a thorough search for other potential prohibited items on school grounds was conducted,” district spokesperson Christina Clark said in a statement.

The search yielded no such prohibited items, officials said. The lockdown has since been lifted.

According to the district’s code of conduct calls, the student will be referred to a diversion program and suspended pending disciplinary transfer.