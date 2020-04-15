Kaitlyn Myers, a freshman at Slippery Rock University, spent her first semester at the Butler County university as a student worker in its office for community-engaged learning, traveling to a local nursing home to visit a 101-year-old woman. That work was cut short for her and other volunteers due to COVID-19, as nursing homes limited visitors and Slippery Rock students had to move out of their residence halls to start online learning to slow the spread of the virus.