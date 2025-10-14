Former Central Bucks superintendent who faced termination is now leading a Philly charter school

Steven Yanni, the former Central Bucks superintendent who faced termination charges amid allegations that he and others mishandled child abuse allegations, has left that school system.

Yanni is now the CEO of Northwood Academy, a K-8 charter in the city’s Frankford section.

Yanni and other Central Bucks administrators were accused of improperly handling a report that students with disabilities who attended Jamison Elementary were being abused by a teacher and an educational assistant at the school.

Students in an autistic support classroom at Jamison were illegally restrained, creating a “reasonable likelihood of bodily injury” and likely interfering with their breathing, according to the nonprofit Disability Rights Pennsylvania.

Yanni and the Jamison principal David Heineman defended themselves at an August termination hearing.

Yanni testified at that hearing that he acted based on information given to him by other district staff and legal officials.

“As a superintendent, I need to be able to trust the people around me to give me the information that I might not have or not know,” Yanni said at the termination hearing.

He said that he felt he was being scapegoated by the Central Bucks board, and he underscored that he never lied to or misled parents, the board, or authorities.

No final action on Yanni’s termination had yet been taken by the Central Bucks school board before his resignation.

Northwood, a K-8 that educates about 450 students, sits on Castor Avenue in Frankford.

In an Oct. 6 message to the charter school community, Yanni wrote that he was “truly honored” to take the CEO job at Northwood.

“What drew me to Northwood was not just its academic reputation, but also the spirit of care and commitment that shines through in its students, staff, and families,” he wrote. “It is clear that this is a place where children are known, valued, and challenged to reach their full potential.”

Yanni said in the letter that he would spend time listening to students, families, teachers, and staff, that he believes deeply in educators, and that he “will always work to ensure that our school is a place where every student feels a true sense of belonging and opportunity.”

Prior to his time in Central Bucks, Yanni worked as the superintendent in Lower Merion, Upper Dublin, and New Hope-Solebury districts.