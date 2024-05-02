Want to teach in Philadelphia? This new hub aims to make it easier to find jobs or learn how to become a teacher.

Amid a nationwide teacher shortage, a Philadelphia group that formed to shore up and diversify the educator pipeline has launched a one-stop-shop and outreach campaign to attract job candidates and those thinking about becoming teachers.

The hub — TeachPHL.org — includes a step-by-step guide to becoming a teacher in Pennsylvania, links to open jobs in the Philadelphia School District and some city charter schools, information about recruiting events and opportunities about scholarships, and teacher residency programs that pay teachers-in-training to earn certification while teaching.

The campaign was funded by a $250,000 state grant and seeks to attract career changers, those who are currently certified in states other than Pennsylvania, and new college graduates who were not education majors.

The work is a crucial step in advancing the city, said Debora Carrera, the city of Philadelphia’s chief education officer.

“Growing the number of talented teachers in our schools is critical to achieving Mayor Cherelle Parker’s goal to provide a world-class education for Philadelphia students of all ages and socioeconomic backgrounds,” Carrera said in a statement.

Jeremy Grant-Skinner, the district’s deputy superintendent of talent, strategy and culture, said the campaign extends the reach of the district, which typically hires hundreds of teachers every school year.

“Teachers are beloved in Philadelphia because of their passion for their students and commitment to making an impact in the communities they serve. If promoting the resources on TeachPHL increases the number of talented teachers available to schools, then our students, families and the entire city will benefit,” Grant-Skinner said.

For Tanya Ruley-Mayo, chief executive officer at Independence Charter School, TeachPHL could make a real difference. Independence is a Center City school that educates 800 students in grades K-8.

“Boosting the pipeline of diverse and effective teachers in the city can be a game changer for smaller schools like ours who are limited in our ability to recruit compared to larger schools and school systems,” Ruley-Mayo said in the statement.

The hub and campaign are the work of the Philadelphia Citywide Talent Coalition, a working group convened by the education nonprofit Elevate 215. The talent coalition includes representatives from the district, charters, nonprofits and others and has been directed by the city’s Office of Education to develop a talent plan to attract more teachers to the city.