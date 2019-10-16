The superintendent of Upper Darby School District is recommending the firing of the teacher captured on video last week using a racial slur against a parent following a minor car accident in a school parking lot.
“My recommendation to the board is for termination,” Superintendent Daniel McGarry said in a statement Tuesday.
But, McGarry said, the teacher has rights and “there is a legal process we must follow.” He said the teacher could choose to resign, go to arbitration, or request a formal hearing before the school board.
District spokesperson Aaronda Beauford said Wednesday that “a decision about whether to terminate could occur as early as" next Tuesday, if the school board calls a special meeting, “or as late as" the board’s regularly scheduled meeting next month.
The incident quickly blew up on social media after parent Rasheed Noel posted a video on Facebook Thursday of a heated exchange with Drexel Hill Middle School teacher Renee Greeley following a fender bender in the school’s parking lot that morning.
Greeley, by her car in the video, says Noel is “probably on welfare." Noel responds that she said that “because I’m young and I’m black.”
After sarcastically agreeing with Noel, Greeley says, “Always looking to milk the system. And you see me, a white woman, so you think I got money.”
She later calls Noel the N-word.
Greeley could not be reached for comment Wednesday. The president of the Upper Darby Education Association did not immediately return a request for comment.
Greeley was placed on unpaid administrative leave last week.
Taxpayers “are not paying this teacher’s salary,” McGarry said in a statement Tuesday.
“I want to make it clear that we do not condone or support the comments or actions of the teacher in question,” he said adding that he and Beauford have been fielding calls from community members and local and national media outlets.
The Upper Darby School District enrolls 12,500 students, nearly half of whom are black. One quarter of district students are white, and 15% are Asian. The district says its students have more than 70 home languages.
“I do not want this incident to define who we are," McGarry said. “Instead, I would like for all of us to use this unfortunate incident as a teaching tool to authentically reflect on the harm caused by such hurtful words and actions.”